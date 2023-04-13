DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 52,095 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,095 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $139,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.82. 167,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,958. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.90.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.