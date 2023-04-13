DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 79,322 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.32% of BCE worth $126,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

