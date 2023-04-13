DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 83,533 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,504 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $101,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after buying an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,597 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after buying an additional 215,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.79.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.12. 605,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,210. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

