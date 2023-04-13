DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 174,043 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $199,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.24. 695,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

