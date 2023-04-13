Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

NYSE DE opened at $384.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

