Decred Price Reaches $20.80 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $20.80 or 0.00069095 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $309.30 million and $1.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00142771 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,873,097 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

