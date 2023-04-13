Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.12. Daxor shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 656 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Daxor in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Daxor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.05% of Daxor at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures the BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing, and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN.

