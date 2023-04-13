Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.68

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and traded as low as $4.50. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,466 shares trading hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

