Cronos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.04 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $13.04 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00060799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.