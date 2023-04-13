Critical Survey: Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) versus Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akamai Technologies and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 5 6 0 2.42 Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $100.18, suggesting a potential upside of 20.45%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 62.24%. Given Bread Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

90.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 3.59 $523.67 million $2.97 28.00 Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.32 $223.00 million $4.46 6.20

Akamai Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bread Financial. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 13.15% 15.12% 7.89% Bread Financial 5.13% 9.69% 0.99%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Bread Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

