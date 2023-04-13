Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Shares Down 1.8%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.51 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33). 152,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 779,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Creo Medical Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
The firm has a market cap of £94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.21.
Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.
