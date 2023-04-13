Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,023.71

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,023.71 ($37.45) and traded as low as GBX 2,956 ($36.61). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,034 ($37.57), with a volume of 55,093 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,041.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,024.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,581.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

