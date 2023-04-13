Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.72. 255,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,748. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

