Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, WealthOne LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,919. The stock has a market cap of $793.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a twelve month low of $80.63 and a twelve month high of $105.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

