CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CONMED by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $109.59. 54,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

See Also

