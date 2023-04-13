Community Bank N.A. Sells 133 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE COP opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

