Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,709,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 189,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.96 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

