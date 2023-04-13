Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,552 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,552 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $609,745,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 483,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,923. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.