Clean Yield Group Has $5 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew accounts for 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 405,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

