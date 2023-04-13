Clean Yield Group Decreases Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hingham Institution for Savings makes up approximately 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned 0.60% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.49. 2,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $216.04 and a fifty-two week high of $347.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $497.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

