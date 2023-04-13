Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,012.16

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,012.16 ($37.30) and traded as high as GBX 3,025 ($37.46). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,990 ($37.03), with a volume of 26,242 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,050 ($50.15) to GBX 3,740 ($46.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Clarkson Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £925.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,154.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,016.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.
Clarkson Increases Dividend
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
