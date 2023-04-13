Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Stock Price Up 2%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.60. Approximately 1,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.