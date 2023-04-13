CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as low as C$2.70. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 295,204 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEU. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.75.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

