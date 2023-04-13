CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as low as C$2.70. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 295,204 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEU. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.54.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.75.
CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Further Reading
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.