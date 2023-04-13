CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $70.62 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $70.62 million and $2.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00028776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,396.57 or 1.00099313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0864596 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,001,532.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

