CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Stock Down 0.3 %

CDW stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.54. The stock had a trading volume of 121,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,102. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average of $185.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

