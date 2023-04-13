Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.22

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.22 and traded as high as C$7.59. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 621,666 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

