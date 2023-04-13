Cardano Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.18 billion and $397.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.98 or 0.06329510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002973 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,677,745,727 coins and its circulating supply is 34,766,816,814 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

