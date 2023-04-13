Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 614 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $361.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $344.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

