Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $256,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $155.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average is $162.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,337 shares of company stock worth $76,473,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

