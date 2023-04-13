Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

