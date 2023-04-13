Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 3.2%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.35. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CALT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $725.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.55.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
