Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 3.2%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.35. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $725.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

