Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,245 to GBX 2,360. The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 20571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,310 ($28.61) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,400 ($29.72) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,147.33.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

