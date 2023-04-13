Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 215864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of -0.31.

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braveheart Investment Group news, insider Trevor Brown acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,674.92). 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.