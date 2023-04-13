Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) vs. Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Head to Head Review

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Bombardier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Honeywell International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bombardier and Honeywell International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bombardier N/A N/A N/A $0.25 201.68 Honeywell International $35.47 billion 3.63 $4.84 billion $7.27 26.58

Profitability

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Bombardier. Honeywell International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bombardier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bombardier and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bombardier N/A N/A N/A Honeywell International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bombardier and Honeywell International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bombardier 0 3 5 0 2.63 Honeywell International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bombardier currently has a consensus price target of $79.63, suggesting a potential upside of 60.34%. Given Bombardier’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Honeywell International.

Dividends

Bombardier pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bombardier pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Honeywell International has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Honeywell International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Honeywell International beats Bombardier on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories. Its models include: Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft. The Customer Services segment offers aircraft maintenance services as well as value added packages, including refurbishment and modification of business aircraft, component repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded on June 19, 1902 and is headquartered in Dorval, Canada.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc. is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company was founded by Albert M. Butz in 1906 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

