BNB Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.52 or 0.01070301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion and approximately $685.50 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 157,871,269 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 157,871,439.39611605. The last known price of BNB is 319.74609762 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1255 active market(s) with $629,042,146.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

