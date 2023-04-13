BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 929,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.