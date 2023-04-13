Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.31. 532,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,651,616 shares worth $1,735,265,267. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

