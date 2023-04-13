BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lessened by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $664.79. 211,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,121. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $682.41 and a 200 day moving average of $682.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

