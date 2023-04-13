BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $582.42 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $582.42 million and $13.42 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004707 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003558 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001092 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000061 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $10,821,855.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

