Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,150,578. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

