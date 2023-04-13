Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $148,660,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 19.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $130.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

