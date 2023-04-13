Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $64.64 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 4.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $64,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.94. 1,517,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

