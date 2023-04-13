Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.14. 89,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,440. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

