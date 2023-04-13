Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,912.48

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,912.48 ($48.45) and traded as high as GBX 4,030 ($49.91). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,875 ($47.99), with a volume of 3,360 shares changing hands.

Bioventix Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,912.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,763.93. The firm has a market cap of £199.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,421.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Bioventix’s payout ratio is 8,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventix

About Bioventix

In other news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 57,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,750 ($46.44), for a total transaction of £2,158,425 ($2,672,972.14). Insiders own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

