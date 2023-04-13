Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,552 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 2.4% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

