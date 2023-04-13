Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 224,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,376. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

