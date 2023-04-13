Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,173 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 801,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.