Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.91

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.91 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.50), with a volume of 20,518 shares trading hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £178.44 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.