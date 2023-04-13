BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.23. The stock had a trading volume of 139,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,843. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.41 and its 200 day moving average is $465.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.