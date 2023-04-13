BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.21. The stock had a trading volume of 789,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

